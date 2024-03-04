13 arrested after violent eThekwini worker’s strike

Thirteen people have been arrested following the violent and ongoing protests in eThekwini Municipality. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Sydenham police had arrested 13 protesters, aged between 36 and 59 years for contravention of a court order, damage to infrastructure and malicious damage to property.

Last week, the municipality obtained a court order interdicting workers from violent strike action and damage to public property, after they blocked roads and trashed the city of Durban during their wildcat strike. Thirteen people have been arrested following the violent and ongoing protests in eThekwini Municipality. Picture: Supplied

“Their arrest came after a group of municipal employees had gathered at the municipal offices on Electron Road in Springfield. They allegedly put sand on the floor and burnt trees. “They were forcing other employees out of the offices and damaged the gate. The suspects will appear before the Durban Court on Wednesday,” Gwala said. Cameras to identify rioters This comes just hours after KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, announced that a team had been set up to analyse all video footage of the destruction of property. The premier said the team was also looking for those involved in the abuse of state vehicles.

Last week, staffers embarked on an illegal and unprotected strike, demanding to be paid higher salaries. Dube-Ncube said the strike has severely impacted on municipal-run facilities with non-striking members unable to work due to threats against them, furthermore, communities have been without water and electricity. "Some have been shot while attending to service delivery complains. A number of water and sanitation, electricity infrastructure including vehicles have been damaged or completely destroyed," Dube-Ncube said.

She said government would no longer tolerate the atmosphere of fear, trespassing on property and the forced removals of staff from their work posts. Police escorts to work Following a meeting with various roleplayers including the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dube-Ncube said Metro Police and private security will escort staff to work and will remain on high alert. Durban Solid Waste staffers have gone on strike over a pay dispute. Dirt was strewn along Durban CBD roads. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

"Contractors have also been engaged to do some work such as refuse collection and attending to water and electricity faults," the mayor said. There are also plans underway to fast-track disciplinary action against those involved in violent protests. Dube-Ncube said government is working to ensure safety and security of residents while finding a solution to the strike.