DA accuses eThekwini leadership of being ‘missing in action’ amid ongoing municipal strike

The DA in eThekwini has accused the leadership of the municipality of failing to act as the City is being brought to its knees by striking municipal workers. Refuse has not been collected since last week as workers in the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) and other departments have taken part in an industrial action.

The strike has been marred by intimidation and violence, prompting the eThekwini municipality to obtain a court interdict against the workers, who are led by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). By Sunday, the strike raged on with roads near the Chesterville area and Umgeni Road allegedly being blocked with burning tyres. DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said: “It has been several days since orchestrated chaos erupted in the eThekwini Municipality, yet there has been no single sighting or word by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“eThekwini has spiralled into an inferno with municipal workers deliberately compromising waste, water and electricity services over wage demands. “This situation which has spread uncontrollably is directly caused by ANC ructions. “Once again the inner instabilities of the ruling party have spilled on to the streets of eThekwini while ANC mayor Kaunda runs into hiding, just as he did during the water crisis. Yet he does not waste a minute jumping on a stage with lights and music to put on a flamboyant performance.

“We call on Kaunda to come out and walk these burning streets of eThekwini. The DA again calls for an immediate end to this ongoing madness that has gripped this already ailing municipality. “While we respect the right to protest we do not condone the undermining of critical service delivery and law and order in the process,” said the DA leader in eThekwini council. The City said in a notice to the media that the mayor and premier Nomusa Dube Ncube would address the public on the issue later on Sunday.