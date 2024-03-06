Thirteen alleged striking eThekwini Municipality workers appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after their arrest on Monday. The proceedings were adjourned for a bail application and verification. The suspects are accused of charges related to public violence and damaging critical infrastructure.

The State, represented by prosecutor Calvin Govender, said that the State would be opposing bail. “The suspects along with a group of approximately 1000 people unlawfully assembled to disturb the peace in Sydenham. They blocked Electron Road and the entrance to DSW by burning tyres and placing rocks and rubbish on the road.” Govender said that they damaged infrastructure by removing the fencing at DSW which they knew was a serious criminal offence.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said on Monday that Sydenham police arrested thirteen protestors aged between 36 and 59 years for contravention of the court order, damage to infrastructure and malicious damage to property. “Their arrest came after a group of municipal employees had gathered at the municipal offices on Electron Road. They allegedly put sand on the floor and burnt trees.” Gwala added that they forced other employees out of the offices and damaged the gate.