Durban mayor mulls over building apartment blocks to alleviate city's housing problem

Mxolisi Kaunda, Councillor Bheki Mngwenge Acting Chairperson of Human Settlement and Infrastructure Committee (Orange Jacket) , Senior Manager at Human Settlement Oscar Kunene and Busisiwe Buthelezi Project Manager during at the Kennedy-Barton Place Housing Project site. Picture: Thuli Dlamini

Mxolisi Kaunda, Councillor Bheki Mngwenge Acting Chairperson of Human Settlement and Infrastructure Committee (Orange Jacket) , Senior Manager at Human Settlement Oscar Kunene and Busisiwe Buthelezi Project Manager during at the Kennedy-Barton Place Housing Project site. Picture: Thuli Dlamini

Published 1h ago

Published 1h ago

Share

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, believes constructing flats or apartment blocks could alleviate the City's housing issue.

"With land being a scarce resource in Durban, if we aim to address informal settlements effectively, we may need to consider alternative housing options such as high-rise buildings to accommodate a larger number of people," the mayor said.

Kaunda has now tasked the municipality's human settlements unit to explore potentially constructing high rise buildings as opposed to single-storey structures.

Mxolisi Kaunda, Councillor Bheki Mngwenge Acting Chairperson of Human Settlement and Infrastructure Committee (Orange Jacket) , Senior Manager at Human Settlement Oscar Kunene and Busisiwe Buthelezi Project Manager during at the Kennedy-Barton Place Housing Project site. Picture: Thuli Dlamini

He further directed the unit to to explore the feasibility of constructing high-rise social housing where suitable based on the land's geo-technical assessments.

Speaking during Operation Siyahlola at the Kennedy-Barton Place Phase 2 Housing Project on Wednesday, Kaunda said he was impressed with the progress of this clearance project, which will be handed over to residents living at the Kennedy Road informal settlement.

The Kennedy-Barton Place Housing Project site. Picture: Thuli Dlamini

Kaunda said he was pleased that phase 1 had been successfully completed, with residents already settled in.

"The progress towards phase 3 demonstrates our unconventional approach, which will help us clear the backlog of informal settlements sooner than anticipated," Kaunda said.

IOL

housing and urban planning policyeThekwini municipalityCity of EthekwiniDurbanKwaZulu-NatalSouth AfricaMxolisi KaundaService DeliveryHousing