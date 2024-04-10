Durban mayor mulls over building apartment blocks to alleviate city’s housing problem

"With land being a scarce resource in Durban, if we aim to address informal settlements effectively , we may need to consider alternative housing options such as high-rise buildings to accommodate a larger number of people," the mayor said.

Kaunda has now tasked the municipality's human settlements unit to explore potentially constructing high rise buildings as opposed to single-storey structures.

He further directed the unit to to explore the feasibility of constructing high-rise social housing where suitable based on the land's geo-technical assessments.

Speaking during Operation Siyahlola at the Kennedy-Barton Place Phase 2 Housing Project on Wednesday, Kaunda said he was impressed with the progress of this clearance project, which will be handed over to residents living at the Kennedy Road informal settlement.