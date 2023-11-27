An oversight visit by the DA to the Namibia Stop 8 housing project in Inanda, Durban, revealed that the project was moving at a “ snail pace” and was besieged by problems. In a statement, the party called on the chairperson of the Human Settlement and infrastructure services committee cluster in the eThekwini Municipality, Themba Mvubu, to address the concerns about the pace of the project.

“The DA in eThekwini calls on the Municipality’s Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Mvubu, to publish a report on the progress of the Namibia Stop 8 housing project,” said DA councillor Zamani Khuzwayo. He said during their oversight visit they had identified a number of concerns. ”Only 10 houses have been built while a December 2024 deadline looms for 311 promised homes. “No construction activity is taking place, instead residents have been swiftly moved in despite there being no electricity, water and sanitation in these houses. This is a direct violation of Section 26 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“To date around R126 million has been spent with only 10 low-cost homes with no running water and electricity to show for it. “The roadworks, storm water and water recirculation that the municipality claims it used the R83 million for, is in a dire state,” he said. Khuzwayo said the DA would continue to fight for the residents of eThekwini and advocate for good governance in the ANC-EFF led Municipality and expected to receive the requested progress report by this week.