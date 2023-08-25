Durban’s water infrastructure gets major boost

In a significant move that underscores Durban's commitment to improving its water infrastructure, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled a new R28 million water reservoir in Shongweni during a media briefing today. This announcement, made during Women’s Month, not only emphasises the city's infrastructure advancements but also highlights the societal implications of water access.

"When there's a water shortage, it's predominantly women and girls who shoulder the responsibility of water collection. Enhanced access to water services means these women can redirect their energies towards more productive activities, such as education and economic empowerment," Kaunda remarked, drawing attention to the broader societal implications of such infrastructural developments. This newly inaugurated reservoir is a fragment of Durban's broader initiative to bolster its water infrastructure, especially in the more under-served rural and township communities. The mayor provided insights into other ongoing projects, such as the construction of another reservoir in Adams Mission and significant upgrades in areas like Ntuzuma, uMlazi, Folweni, and more.

The April 2022 floods left an indelible mark on Durban, causing extensive damage to the city's water and sanitation infrastructure. Addressing this calamity, Kaunda said, "The floods' impact on eThekwini was profound. However, our swift response ensured that water supply was promptly restored to the affected communities." The mayor announced that 115 water and sanitation projects have been approved.

These projects are backed by a substantial R200 million flood relief grant from the National Treasury. Kaunda highlighted the progress made in critical areas, such as the repair works in the sewer main in Peace Palm, Phoenix, and the Mega City sewer line. Shifting focus to the city's fiscal health, Kaunda proudly spotlighted the city's robust cash flow and liquidity.

With a collection rate of 93.5% as of the end of June and a long-term credit rating of AA, he said that this showcases the city’s capability to meet its financial obligations. The city's roads, many of which bore the brunt of the floods, have also seen significant repair and restoration. Kaunda reported the mending of 114 access roads, costing R23.6 million.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Provincial Department of Transport, the R106 Umbumbulu Road, a crucial alternative route for motorists, has been reopened. Addressing the city’s controversial R1.7 million bash for an Excellence Awards for city officials, Kaunda said it is recognising and rewarding exceptional performance within the city's workforce. A proposal by the Governance and International Relations Committee of the City, led by ANC Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, to spend R1 740 000 of ratepayer money to host the “eThekwini Municipality City Stars Awards” came up for debate at a council meeting on Tuesday.

"Public recognition for high achievers is pivotal in enhancing the public's perception of the public service," he stated, addressing concerns raised by some quarters about the awards. On the investment front, Durban is making significant strides, he said. The Mayor highlighted a slew of catalytic projects that are set to transform the city's economic landscape.

One such project is the R1.9 billion Giba Business Park development, anticipated to create about 5,000 permanent jobs upon completion. These projects, according to the Kaunda, are a testament to investors' confidence in Durban's rebuilding efforts. The mayor also touched on the city's plans for the beachfront, which will soon see upmarket developments as part of the City’s Proactive Land Release Strategy. Developments like North Beach Lifestyle and Durban Beach Café are set to redefine the city's coastline, offering both economic opportunities and recreational spaces for residents and tourists alike.