Elderly KZN couple injured after family pets turn on them

An elderly Durban couple was rushed to hospital after their dogs attacked them on Monday afternoon. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the 80-year-old man was trying to stop his dogs from fighting with monkeys when the dogs turned on him at his Dawncrest home.

"His 73-year-old wife intervened, and the canines attacked them. The couple sustained penetrating bite wounds to their legs," Balram said. Last week, two people were attacked by a dog while walking along Boshoff Street on the Bluff in Durban. "On arrival, paramedics found Metro Police in attendance and were shown to the patients. A mom in her 30s and her three-year-old son were walking up the road when a dog escaped from its yard and viciously attacked them. Metro Police who were in the area intervened and rescued the patients," ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.