Rottweiler attacks mother and child in Durban

Durban — A Rottweiler attacked a mother and her toddler son in the Bluff, Durban South. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that just before 10am on Wednesday, they received many calls and responded to a dog attack on Boshoff Street on the Bluff.

He said that when paramedics arrived, they found metro police in attendance who showed them the mother and child. Jamieson explained that leading up to the incident, a mother, in her thirties and her son, aged 3, were walking up the road when the Rottweiler apparently escaped from its yard and viciously attacked them. He said metro police who were in the area at the time intervened and rescued the patients.

“Paramedics found both mom and son to have sustained serious injuries to their lower limbs and backs as a result of the attack. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital.” He added that metro police and SAPS would be investigating the incident further. Police have been approached for comment.

In a similar incident in July, a mother was left injured after rescuing her daughter, aged 5, from a dog which had got loose at Atholpark Place in Shastri Park, Phoenix. The mother sustained multiple dog bite wounds. She was stabilised on the scene before being taken to a medical facility. It is believed that the dog had escaped from a neighbouring property and charged at the child. When the mother grabbed the child and shielded her, the dog began mauling the mother.