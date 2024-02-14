eThekwini fails to meet its own deadline to restore water to north Durban communities

eThekwini Municipality has conceded that it was unable to meet its own deadline to restore water to areas north of the city. During a media briefing on Wednesday, municipal manager Musa Mbhele said government had undertaken to restore water to affected areas by February 15. The City also committed to completing work at the Northern Aqueduct.

He said the city has replaced 54 air valves. "These interventions are being carried out on four sections of the aqueduct. On the first section of the aqueduct from Durban Heights Waterworks to Umgeni River, six air valves were serviced and one air valve was replaced. Work has been completed on this section," Mbhele said. He said on the second section of the aqueduct from Umgeni River to Newlands, eight air valves have been replaced and water supply has improved in Newlands, KwaMashu and Ntuzuma.

Mbhele said some Ntuzuma residents are still experiencing water issues, as repairs to the Ntuzuma pump station are still undergoing repairs and an upgrade. "On the third section from Newlands to Phoenix, 31 air valves have been replaced and six are outstanding. The outstanding valves require modification to fit the new valves into the network which also requires a shut down," Mbhele said. Media Briefing- Restoration of Water Supply to the North https://t.co/CimdEyNoOJ — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 14, 2024

Mbhele explained that the completion of the replacement of the 31 valves in section 3 has improved (not yet fully resolved) water supply to most parts of Phoenix, Mount Edgecombe, Virginia, uMhlanga and Durban North. "When the remaining six air valves are installed, water supply to the remaining parts of these areas should be fully restored. On the fourth section from Phoenix to Verulam (Mount View Reservoir) there are 25 valves which have all been serviced. This fourth section is ready to receive additional water from the third section once the work on that section is complete," Mbhele said. He added that the commissioning of the first phase of the new aqueduct is now due to be completed by the end of February 2024.

Mbhele said the City is currently drilling 40 boreholes in 21 rural areas. "To date, 20 boreholes have been drilled and will be commissioned following water quality testing. Some of these boreholes have started providing water from the beginning of February 2024, including in Trenance Park,“ he said. The City has also procured 55 new water tankers and an additional 100 new water tankers will be delivered by the end of May.