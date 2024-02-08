eThekwini teams move to meet deadline for Northern Aqueduct

Durban — EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has committed himself to addressing the water shortages in the northern areas of Durban. He was speaking during an inspection of the Northern Aqueduct Pipeline project. Kaunda said he was confident that the municipality would meet the February 15 deadline to restore water supply to the northern areas of the City.

“Our teams are working day and night to ensure that we deliver on the February 15 deadline. The progress that has been made by our teams of engineers checking for leaks and blockages as well as replacing air valves on the Northern Aqueduct Pipeline indicates that some residents may start receiving water before the stipulated deadline,” said Kaunda. This commitment – Operation Siyahlola – was made on Wednesday morning with deputy chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, councillor Bheki Mngwengwe. Together, they assessed the progress of the work being undertaken on the Northern Aqueduct Pipeline to restore water supply to northern areas.

Speaking on mitigating the challenges, the municipality said it has commissioned an emergency borehole to provide temporary relief while interventions to boost water flow to affected reservoirs are in progress. “The borehole produces 2 000 litres an hour and can run up to 20 hours a day. Water produced from the borehole has been tested and complies with the South African National Standard 241 for drinking water requirements. “However, we want to discourage residents who are illegally connecting to our system to fill up their tanks. This will not assist but rather exacerbate the problem,” said Kaunda.