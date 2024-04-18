eThekwini Municipality appoints new chairperson of the Durban ICC board of directors

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) has named Dr Mduduzi Bophela as the new chairperson of the board. In a statement, Durban ICC interim marketing communications executive Sandile Makhanya said that Dr Bophela brings a plethora of experience and skills to his new post, and the Durban ICC anticipates benefiting from his leadership and strategic vision.

Bophela’s appointment follows the conclusion of Glen Mashinini’s tenure as chairperson, which he completed with distinction, it said. “The Durban ICC extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mr Mashinini for his dedication and leadership, which were instrumental in guiding the organisation through a period of recovery, growth and success,” stated Makhanya. Bophela’s successful career has included positions with major corporations such as SA Breweries, Deloitte Consulting, Nampak, and First National Bank.

He was also previously a member on the board’s Human Resources Committee, the Finance, Risk, and Compliance Committee, and the Marketing, Infrastructure, and Business Development Committee. Bophela holds a doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an MBA from Bond University (Australia), and a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology from Wolverhampton University (England). The Aspen Global Leadership Network recognised him as an African Leader of the Future.