Durban ICC unveils new Business Lounge

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) announced the opening of its newest venture, the Durban ICC Business Lounge. The launch event was attended by eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and city manager, Musa Mbhele, underscoring the significance of this milestone for the city. The new business lounge is designed to cater to the needs of business executives and leisure travellers.

Kaunda said that they wish to congratulate the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, their entity, for the sterling work they are doing for the city. “You continue to raise our flag high and these new facilities will enhance the work you are doing”. Durban ICC chief executive officer, Lindiwe Rakharebe, said they are thrilled to introduce the Durban ICC Business Lounge, which represents their commitment to enhancing the hospitality offerings in Durban. “This new venture reflects our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for our guests while contributing to the economic growth and revitalisation of the city.”

Durban ICC said that the launch event showcased the lounge's elegant design, contemporary furnishings, and state-of-the-art facilities, all tailored to meet the needs of modern business travellers and executives. “Guests had the opportunity to experience first-hand the luxury and convenience of the lounge, which boasts private meeting spaces, high-speed internet access, and a curated selection of culinary offerings.” The entity added that they are committed to supporting local suppliers and promoting sustainability. “The lounge’s culinary offerings feature a menu crafted from sustainably sourced ingredients, with an emphasis on showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Durban and its surrounding region.”