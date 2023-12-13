The eThekwini Municipality’s pensioner voucher project has come under scrutiny in the last few years, with many communities accusing councillors of stashing vouchers for friends and family. It was no surprise that many scoffed at the city’s announcement this week that the food vouchers, valued at R650, would be distributed to ward councillors on Friday.

In a statement released earlier this week, the city said it will issue thousands of food vouchers to senior citizens as part of its social relief initiative. “This programme is annually hosted by the municipality to celebrate the elderly,” the statement read. eThekwini Speaker, Councillor Thabani Nyawose, said the food vouchers will be distributed to all 111 ward councillors however, the food vouchers will only be available for collection from ward councillors from Monday, December 18.

Nyawose said councillors will subsequently issue the vouchers to senior citizens in their respective wards. “These are ward-based celebrations where senior citizens come together to socialise, engage with the municipality, and get to take home some goodies,” he added. The city explained that due to Covid-19 pandemic regulations, the manner in which the programme was previously conducted had to be amended.

“Senior citizens are now issued food vouchers to enable them to get supplies and/or treats. Ward councillors are encouraged to also accommodate PR councillors deployed in their respective wards. Ward councillors are further encouraged to work with ward committees in issuing the said vouchers from Monday next week,” Nyawose said.

Commenting on the announcement on the city’s Facebook page, residents complained that councillors reserve the vouchers for friends and family. The Democratic Alliance’s Yogis Govender said the annual exercise is never without debacle and uproar, with this year being no different. “It must be noted, however, that while December 15 is the date given by the speaker, Ward Councillors were advised to wait for a phone call first as to whether their batch is ready for collection. This programme is always fraught with ill planning, division, and last-minute distributions, which causes much anguish and frustration for councillors and residents alike,” she said.

Speaking to IOL, Nyawose said when the said food vouchers are handed over to councillors, there is also a register attached, where all beneficiaries have to sign upon receipt of the voucher. He said these registers are returned by ward councillors upon completion of the distribution, for audit purposes, ensuring and confirming that vouchers have been received by intended beneficiaries. “Where community members have reasonable suspicion of misuse and/or misallocation of the said food vouchers, they may report such through the City Integrity and Investigations Unit for investigation thereof,” he said.