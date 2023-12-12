Councillors fight over food vouchers

The DA in eThekwini has raised concerns about the number of food vouchers to be distributed to the elderly this Christmas, saying the number is paltry. In a statement, the party said the municipality will only release 500 vouchers per ward valued at R650 for each approved senior citizen over this festive season.

The issue caused much consternation during a council meeting on Monday and eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose warned councillors in the metro not to abuse the food voucher scheme - meant to benefit the elderly - for political gain. Nyawose tackled the issue during the last council session where he was confronted by opposition parties during a discussion over how these vouchers should be distributed. These are delivered through the office of the ward councillor. Each ward councillor receives 500 food vouchers to issue to senior citizens.

Previously, the format to distribute these vouchers was different. Prior to the emergence of Covid-19, the municipality would host an event for the elderly where they would socialise and at the end of the event, they would be given take-home groceries. But because of the pandemic, this changed. Ward councillors are given the food vouchers to distribute to deserving elderly citizens in their wards. It is this form of distribution that had parties in the council up in arms as they allege ward councillors monopolise the process to benefit people who are members of their political parties.

DA councillor Yogis Govender said despite several requests for clarity on the number of vouchers, value of vouchers and distribution dates, the municipality was not forthcoming with this information until last Friday. “As in the previous years, each ward councillor will receive a total of 500 food vouchers to issue to senior citizens. Yet again these vouchers are being made available extremely late as ward councillors will only be called to the speaker's offices from this Friday, December 15, 2023 to collect the vouchers. “Ward councillors face the unenviable task of distributing a paltry 500 vouchers while there are thousands of deserving senior citizens per ward. Undoubtedly thousands will be scrambling, pleading for favourable consideration when it's an impossibility to give a voucher to all seniors,” she said.