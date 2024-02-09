eThekwini ready to host EFF’s manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium

The eThekwini Municipality says its ready to host the Economic Freedom Fighters’ manifesto launch which is set to take place on Saturday, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Metro Police Spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the safety of everyone at the event was of paramount importance.

"We want to ensure a safe environment is created during the event through effective traffic control and the enforcement of by-laws," Zungu said. Metro police will be deployed to strategic areas around the stadium to prevent congestion. "To further ensure the safety of attendees and the public, there will be visible police with officers conducting foot patrols and motor patrols around the stadium," Zungu added.

Let’s all unite and meet at the #EFFManifestoLaunch on the 10th of February 2024 at Moses Mabhida.#SiyayaeMosesMabhida pic.twitter.com/vjQEDG1uJV — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 9, 2024 The City said all buses and minibuses will drop off passengers on Umgeni Road and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (north bound). "They will park at the Mustering Fields and overflow will be allowed at the old Durban Drive In site. This will allow attendees to gain access to the stadium with ease.

“As a result, Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (south bound) will be closed to traffic between Sandile Thusi Road and Simiso Nkwanyana Road," the City said in a statement. Picture: EFF KZN/X Head of the City’s Stadia and Facilities, Dr Vusi Mazibuko, said the stadium has been prepared and is ready in all aspects to host the manifesto. "We have hosted many functions and events and I am certain that the event will be successfully hosted," Dr Mazibuko said.

Road Closures Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road, the M4 and N2, Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road, Umgeni Road, Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue, Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road, and Suncoast Boulevard. The same venue will also be used to host African National Congress and Inkatha Freedom Party manifestos on February 24 and March 10 respectively.