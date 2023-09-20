eThekwini residents angered by Municipality’s hosting of World Water Conference

South Africans weren't too pleased when the eThekwini Municipality announced on Sunday that it would be hosting the World Water Conference to discuss issues around water through a global lens. The Municipality posted the announcement to X, formerly Twitter, and garnered an angry response.

eThekwini Municipality said the 2025 World Water Conference in Durban, which will mark the 19th edition of the forum, will “inject about R340,000,000 into the local economy”. “Durban to lead global dialogue on water challenges in 2025,” read the statement. “In a momentous announcement, Durban has been selected as the host for the prestigious 19th World Water Conference taking place in 2025,” the City said.

It said City manager Musa Mbhele was in Beijing, China and had received confirmation for Durban to play host to the world, while political and industry leaders gather to discuss the most precious resource. In response to the announcement, X user Luwi Mbuyazi commented: “Lapho people in some areas eThekwini have been without water for weeks.” “Oh wow that time some places have no water randomly overnight, and to think how disgusting & unhealthy the water we get from our taps we have to buy it purified. I’m very interested to see how this dialogue will unfold,” Ntux_SA said.

“Ironic. Perhaps we are selected to show the delegates what NOT to do,” Gekko47 commented. City Manager Musa Mbhele, who is currently in Beijing, China, received the symbolic baton from the President of the International Water Resources Association (IWRA), and the Minister of Water Resources in Beijing.

This marked the official handover to Durban. pic.twitter.com/zPxaCtHcTE — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) September 17, 2023 The announcement also comes as the South African Human Rights Commission is about to release its report in the KwaZulu-Natal water inquiry, the province which eThekwini Municipality falls under. The SAHRC launched the inquiry after it received numerous complaints from residents who could not access water.