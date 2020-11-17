eThekwini stops refuse removal as DSW workers strike

Durban – The City said residents should keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.

In a statement issued today, the City said this was because of an illegal strike by DSW workers.

Members of Metro Police escorted striking DSW workers on Tuesday off the roadway. Picture: Supplied

“The City’s leadership is prioritising this matter and it is pulling all the stops to ensure that the situation returns to normalcy with speed.”

eThekwini also apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused.

Durban Metro police spokesperson, Zama Dlamini, confirmed the affected roadways – the N2 and the M4 – were now clear.