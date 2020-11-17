NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Durban Metro police said affected roads have been cleared. Picture: Supplied

eThekwini stops refuse removal as DSW workers strike

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Durban – The City said residents should keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.

In a statement issued today, the City said this was because of an illegal strike by DSW workers.

Members of Metro Police escorted striking DSW workers on Tuesday off the roadway. Picture: Supplied

“The City’s leadership is prioritising this matter and it is pulling all the stops to ensure that the situation returns to normalcy with speed.”

eThekwini also apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused.

Durban Metro police spokesperson, Zama Dlamini, confirmed the affected roadways – the N2 and the M4 – were now clear.

Dlamini said at around 9am on Tuesday, 10 DSW trucks were travelling very slowly on the M4.

“The traffic was also backed up because of DSW trucks blocking traffic on N2 north bound by the Queensburgh turn-off.

“Members of Metro Police escorted them off the roadway to Springfield Park where they were addressed on their issues.”

Strikes

