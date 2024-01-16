Father and son shot during armed hijacking in Chatsworth

A Durban father and son were allegedly shot and injured during a hijacking that took place in Chatsworth, south of Durban, according to police and emergency services. The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Chatsworth confirmed they were investigating cases of hijacking and attempted murder, following the incident on Monday night, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

The shooting and hijacking took place on Florence Nightingale Drive, police said. After stealing the vehicle, the suspects made off in a VW Polo. “Reports indicate that the two (father and son) had just parked their vehicle in a garage when two unknown suspects jumped over the wall and entered their premises,” Netshiunda said.

“The suspects allegedly fired shots and injured both the father and the son, demanded the vehicle keys and drove off. Two more suspects were reportedly waiting outside the yard in a white VW Polo with no registration plates.” Amawele Emergency Service’s Sivan Subramodey said they received multiple calls about a hijacking in the Westcliffe area, a section in Chatsworth. The son had just arrived home at the time of the hijacking and his father was shot after coming out to see what was happening, Amawele said.

The son was shot in the leg, while the father was shot in his arm. “The son was returning home and was accosted by armed suspects which he tried to fight off. A suspect fired a shot at him injuring him on his leg,” Subramodey said. “His dad ran outside to see what was going on and he was also shot. The vehicle was stolen and both patients were transported privately to hospital before arrival of our services.”