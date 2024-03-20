Female road worker killed in hit-and-run on KZN north coast

A female road worker died after she was knocked over in a hit-and-run accident on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday. The woman had been part of a team working on the M4 road works near Desainager, near Tongaat Beach.

Kelsey Jae Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said the 38-year-old woman was found lying down an embankment, at least 20 metres from where she was hit. The AMS helicopter on scene where a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident on the M4 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/Supplied

“She suffered critical injuries. Once stabilised at the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics, she was carried up to embankment to the roadway by IPSS Search and Rescue members and CERT members,” Meyrick said. The woman was airlifted to hospital by the AMS helicopter for further care. Meyrick said despite the best efforts by the medical team, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

She appealed for witnesses who can assist in tracking down the driver of the vehicle to contact local police. Earlier this week, IOL reported on a tow truck driver who was critically injured when he was hit while attending to an accident on the N2 near Shakas Rock. It is believed that tow truck drivers from various towing companies had been attending an accident on the N2 when a vehicle failed to slow down and subsequently crashed into one of the towing vehicles and the driver.