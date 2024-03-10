PICS: Scores injured after buses carrying IFP supporters to rally crash on N2 in KZN

Several people have been rushed to hospital following a three-bus crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. It is believed the buses were travelling in convoy to the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is hosting its election manifesto. Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said they were alerted to the scene on the N2 near Bridge 14, near Gingindlovu before 9am.

“When emergency teams arrived at the scene, it was established that three buses had collided. Firefighters worked to extricate the injured while paramedics administered treatment,” she said. Meyrick said eight people suffered serious injuries, and one person who was critically injured. All the injured were stabilised at the scene before they were rushed to nearby medical facilities for further care.

“There are multiple emergency teams at the scene and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) has deployed a mass casualty bus to treat the remaining patients who sustained minor injuries,” she added. The N2 southbound is severely affected and motorists are urged to drive cautiously or delay their trip if they are able to. Last month, nine African National Congress (ANC) members were killed in a bus crash in Paulpietersburg, in the eDumbe Local Municipality.