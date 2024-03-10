Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, March 10, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

PICS: Scores injured after buses carrying IFP supporters to rally crash on N2 in KZN

Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS

Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS

Published 1h ago

Share

Several people have been rushed to hospital following a three-bus crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. It is believed the buses were travelling in convoy to the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is hosting its election manifesto.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said they were alerted to the scene on the N2 near Bridge 14, near Gingindlovu before 9am.

“When emergency teams arrived at the scene, it was established that three buses had collided. Firefighters worked to extricate the injured while paramedics administered treatment,” she said.

Meyrick said eight people suffered serious injuries, and one person who was critically injured. All the injured were stabilised at the scene before they were rushed to nearby medical facilities for further care.

Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS

Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS

Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS

“There are multiple emergency teams at the scene and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) has deployed a mass casualty bus to treat the remaining patients who sustained minor injuries,” she added.

The N2 southbound is severely affected and motorists are urged to drive cautiously or delay their trip if they are able to.

Last month, nine African National Congress (ANC) members were killed in a bus crash in Paulpietersburg, in the eDumbe Local Municipality.

The provincial government confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a bus crash which claimed the lives of nine people and left 11 other passengers.

IOL

Related Topics:

road accident and incidentemergency incidentroad incidentroad transportIFPKwaZulu-NatalRoad Accidents