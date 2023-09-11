If yours is one of the one million vehicle licence discs expiring this month, listen up!

If your vehicle licence expires this month, you may want to pay close attention. With more than one million motor vehicle licences expiring this month, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging vehicle owners to be proactive and avoid penalties.

The RTMC is sending out email and SMS reminders to owners whose motor vehicle licences are expiring every month. "Vehicle owners are encouraged to update their email and telephone contact details at online.natis.gov.za to receive the reminders," the RTMC said in a statement. It said owners can renew on the same portal and have their motor vehicle licences delivered within three to five days.

"Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date that were granted during the Covid-19 period have resulted in a high number of renewals falling within the months of August, September, October, November, and December. As a result, a total of 1,049,412 motor vehicle licences are expiring this month and must be renewed by the end of the month," the RTMC added. There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date, after which, without additional costs, arrears and penalties for late renewal will be changed. The RTMC said to assist vehicle owners, the RTMC is sending out email reminders with MVL1 forms.