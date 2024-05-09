KZN Premier pledges aid and support for women affected by Zamimpilo Community Market fire

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expressed concern over the devastating fire at the Zamimpilo Community Market in Mtubatuba, Mkhanyakude District Municipality. The thriving market, which was constructed and managed by local women, was completely destroyed by a raging fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Dube-Ncube, the market had established itself as a pillar of community self-sufficiency, providing fresh vegetables, exquisite crafts, and a forum for women’s economic empowerment. “We understand the immense loss this fire represents, not just for the stallholders who have lost their livelihoods, but for the entire community that cherished this space. However, we are heartened by the fact that no lives were lost during the devastation,” said Dube-Ncube. She added that the government will collaborate with all stakeholders, including the local municipality, to determine the cause of the fire and the amount of the damage.

The current focus, she said, remains on restoring the livelihoods of the women and community members who lost everything in the fire. Dube-Ncube said that disaster relief teams have already assessed the situation and will provide urgent assistance to affected families, including temporary housing, food, and critical supplies. “The Zamimpilo Community Market has been a beacon of women resilience and unity, showcasing the rich produce and crafts of KwaZulu-Natal. The community market is a testament to the dedication of the women in their quest to support their families and prosper,” said Dube-Ncube.