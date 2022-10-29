Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, October 29, 2022

LIVE BLOG: King Misuzulu's coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

Misuzulu kaZwelithini. File Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Published 7m ago

Video by Sihle Mavuso

Historic. The last part of the coronation of the 9th King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is today receiving his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This completes the process of the 48-year-old king’s ascension to the throne after in August he performed the traditional part by entering the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

Well-wishers, guests of the king, Zulu people and others have already started streaming into the iconic Moses Mabhida stadium to witness history being made.

imperial and royal mattersKing MisuzuluMisuzulu ZuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniZulu KingCyril RamaphosaJacob ZumaCoronation

Sihle Mavuso