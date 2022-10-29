LIVE BLOG: King Misuzulu's coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

PHOTOS: Some Zulu regiments are already making their way to the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for #KingMisuzulu 's coronation. True to their words, security forces have formed a ring of steel around the venue, access and movement of vehicles is strictly controlled. @IOL pic.twitter.com/fADhkS566w

WATCH: Some Zulu regiments are already up and ready for the big day of #KingMisuzulu at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. pic.twitter.com/octRPrHqtp

The Isphithiphithi group from oNdini, in Ulundi, are dancing and singing in excitement at #MosesMabhida Stadium ahead of the ceremony to handover the certificate of recognition to #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini 🎥 @SHANELL_0906 #coronation pic.twitter.com/iRh2XE3DkG

#kingMisuzulu - Hundreds of Zulu regiments and maidens are already up and getting ready for the big day of King Misuzulu's coronation at the Moses Mabhida stadium. Most vehicles parked here have Zululand registrations. @IOL pic.twitter.com/cHlNpBo631 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 29, 2022

Historic. The last part of the coronation of the 9th King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is today receiving his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This completes the process of the 48-year-old king’s ascension to the throne after in August he performed the traditional part by entering the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.