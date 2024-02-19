The driver of an Aston Martin DBX escaped with only minor injuries after crashing his luxury SUV into a truck in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon. Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram said the collision occurred outside the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) offices just before 2pm.

He said a passing motorist contacted the Rusa offices, requesting assistance. "Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered traffic officers from RTI in attendance. The driver of the Aston Martin sustained minor injuries and the driver of the truck was not injured. Both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the incident,“ Balram said. He added that the SUV, which retails for anything between R3 million and R5 m, was extensively damaged.

Balram said the events leading up to the crash will form part of a police investigation. An Aston Martin was badly damaged following a crash in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon. Picture: Supplied / Reaction Unit SA An Aston Martin was badly damaged following a crash in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon. Picture: Supplied / Reaction Unit SA

An Aston Martin was badly damaged following a crash in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon. Picture: Supplied / Reaction Unit SA The truck involved in the crash. Picture: Supplied / Rusa Earlier in the day, three vehicles collided at the R102 intersection in Canelands, near Verulam.

Balram said a Mercedes-Benz truck was travelling towards oThongathi when it crashed into a Lexus and a Nissan bakkie. Despite the Lexus suffering extensive damage, the occupants escaped unhurt. No further injuries were reported. The Automobile Association (AA) is calling for more to be done to effectively deal with road safety in the country.