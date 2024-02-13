WATCH: Taxi driver rams over metro police officer in Chatsworth

A police officer was rushed to hospital after he was knocked over by a taxi at the Moorton Shopping Centre on Tuesday, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the scene just after 8.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the seriously injured officer lying on the roadway,” Jamieson said. “Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the policeman believed to be in his thirties on scene who had sustained multiple injuries before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.”

He said that the driver is believed to have been arrested by metro police. In a 19-second clip of the incident that's gone viral on social media, the metro police officer can be seen running towards the minibus taxi. A metro vehicle is seen driving along the side of the taxi.

The minibus taxi then does a U-turn and rams into the officer who tries to move out of the roadway. Durban police and metro police were not immediately available for comment. Last month, a Durban police officer who was killed in a crash nearly two weeks ago, has been laid to rest.