Nongoma Local Municipality to be renamed after late King Zwelithini

The Nongoma Local Municipality has been renamed to the King Goodwill Zwelithini Local Municipality in honour of king who passed away in March 2021. In a media statement issued late on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, said officials met with His Majesty Misuzulu who gave his blessings.

"King Zwelithini Local Municipality will be a fitting tribute to Umdlokombane who always received visitors in Nongoma with a beaming smile. King Goodwill Zwelithini represented a unique brand that gave KZN a competitive edge. We are looking forward to the completion of the council process," he said. Duma said those who were hosted by the late monarch were left with a lasting impression of not only his compassion but also his friendship and charm. "We are grateful that King Misuzulu has taken upon himself to promote the Zulu Kingdom as a both tourists and investment destination," the MEC added.

He said the renaming will also give a unique spin on tourism in the province. "His public appearance created a unique but appealing image about the province, creating more interest for tourists and investors alike. Many investors who visited our province and pleaded to be presented to the late King before returning to their respective homes," Duma said. In preparations ahead of next month which focuses on tourism in the province, Duma said the department has extended an offier to King Misuzulu to work together to promote the municipality as a destination for heritage tourism.

"We will intensify the roll out of the Local Government Tourism Capacity Building Programme for Tourism Practitioners and Communities. We want to develop skills and promote a culture of service excellence. Through our grading system we want to ensure quality of service and facilities. These initiatives are all aimed at enhancing the experience of tourists," Duma said. He added that the department will strive to ensure reliable water and energy supply as these are essential to the quality of service offered to tourists. "The maintenance of transport infrastructure is critical in providing a good experience for tourists. Adequate infrastructure and service excellence is being improved through co-operation between the various spheres of government," Duma said.