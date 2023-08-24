NSRI searching for Good Samaritan who helped rescue Benoni father, daughters at KwaZulu-Natal beach

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was appealing for a member of the public, who aided in the rescue of a Gauteng family caught in a rip current at a northern KwaZulu-Natal beach earlier this week, to come forward so he can be properly commended. The NSRI has praised the Good Samaritan for his quick-thinking that helped save the lives of a 74-year-old father and his two daughters, aged 42 and 40.

According to NSRI St Lucia's Jan Hoffman, the Benoni family were on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal and were caught in a rip current at the Main Beach in St Lucia. "Former NSRI rescue swimmer and local charter boat skipper, Izan Liebrand, was nearby and volunteered to assist. When he arrived, he found a woman had been rescued from the surf by a member of the public, who made use of the NSRI Pink Rescue Bouy, stationed at the beach," he said. The woman's father and sister were still in the water and, using the bouy, a member of the public managed to point to where the two relatives were in the water, beyond the back of the breaking waves.

The relatives were rescued and while both women were unharmed, the father appeared to have shortness of breath and other signs of non-fatal drowning, which are usually cold or bluish skin, abdominal swelling, chest pains, a cough and vomiting. Hoffman said the father was rushed to hospital in a stable condition and was later released. “Izan has been commended for his swift reaction in assisting in saving the lives of the dad and one his daughters,” Hoffman said.