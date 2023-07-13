Teenagers rescued from rip currents in KwaZulu-Natal

Two teenagers are lucky to be alive after they were rescued from being caught in a rip current in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Mike Bishop, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Ballito station commander said the incident took place at about 5.24pm on Wednesday, July 12.

“NSRI Ballito duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress in the sea in front of Emberton Way, Ballito. “NSRI Ballito Rescue swimmers and IPSS Medical Rescue responded,” Bishop said. He said four teenagers were on boards in the surf when they may have been caught in rip currents.

Three of the teenagers exited the water, but a 16-year-old girl was caught in the rip current. The 16-year-old boy rushed to her assistance, but also got caught in the rip current. “The father of the girl and his brother went to their assistance while an unidentified man entered the water with the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy that is stationed at the beach on Emberton Way, Ballito.

“The brother was able to assist the male from the water, while the unidentified Good Samaritan assisted the female from the water using the NSRI pink rescue buoy. “The father was also able to assist to bring them out of the water,” Bishop said. The NSRI commended all involved in the rescue efforts.