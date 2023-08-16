Wynberg Boys’ hosts memorial for missing teen

Wynberg Boys’ High School will host a memorial service on Friday for Ryder Kossatz, 17, who went missing in the surf at Llandudno beach last week. Ryder was last seen about 300m to 400m offshore near Sandy Bay on August 9. According to an eye-witness, the teenager was caught in rip currents after being swept off rocks on the shoreline.

Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search, there is still no sign of Ryder. A school spokesperson, RJ Theunissen, said the memorial service was signalled by Ryder’s peers and his family. “As the family have been having their own private farewells on the beach and at home, the family were asked if the school community may have a memorial this coming Friday. The family agreed and will be in attendance. This memorial service will help bring closure to many at Wynberg and outside of Wynberg who were close to Ryder and forms a very important part of the grieving process.

“With space being limited; the school memorial is predominantly for Wynberg Boys’ High School scholars and staff, direct family and close friends from other schools that have indicated and communicated that they would like to attend the closed memorial service.” Theunissen said one of Ryder’s well-known traits was his happy-go-lucky manner, and he always brought cheer to his peers and teachers. “He loved to be involved and was very often at after-school events and sporting fixtures.

“Since the incident last Wednesday, the school held a moment's silence at our First Team sporting events on Friday and Saturday last week. Ryder’s mom, Dune, was in attendance for Saturday’s moment of silence. The school has also started a book of memories, which will be shared with the family in the coming weeks. “The headmaster, staff and boys of Wynberg Boys’ High School extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Ryder. He will forever be remembered as a Wynberg brother-in-an-endless chain,” said Theunissen. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Unathi Booi, said the district has been in close contact with the school and offered counselling support.

“District officials will also attend the memorial service that will be hosted by the school. “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family in this very difficult period,” said Booi. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the search for the Ryder continues.

“Despite an extensive search, there remained no sign of him and it has been eight days since.” Those interested in attending the memorial service can RSVP via: https://forms.office.com/r/bJDE5aC7AC The event will be live streamed at 11.30am on Friday, via: https://bit.ly/WBHS23-InMemoriam-RyderKossatz