‘Our lives will never be the same’ — family shares details of Leo Govender’s funeral

Leo Govender’s brother, Wayne Govender, has thanked the greater Durban community for their calls and messages following the news that Leo passed away following a car accident. The family has also shared Leo’s funeral details on social media.

“It is extremely sad news about Leo. We are devastated and extremely sad. I personally will appreciate no calls,” he posted. “I know all of you out there will be as devastated as I am. Thank you so much each and everyone for helping with the search. Love always Wayne.” Leo Govender was reported missing last Saturday. He had left home for the Durban central business district on Friday and did not return home. His family reported him missing at the Pinetown police station and this spurred a massive search for 38-year-old resident.

On Thursday, Wayne told IOL that Leo was involved in a car accident and died. “Leo Govender has been found. He was in an accident that led to his demise,” Wayne said. Speaking to IOL, Wayne described his brother as a hard worker with a budding career who worked with a range of local and international make up brands.

“Leo was a warm and friendly person, anybody who came across him can tell you he was extremely generous and very kind-natured. He was funny and he loved people. He loved going out and making friends,” Wayne said. A funeral has been planned for Saturday, February 17 at the Clare Estate Crematorium. Police have confirmed that Umbilo SAPS is investigating a culpable homicide.