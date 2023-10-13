Independent Online
Friday, October 13, 2023

Over 18? Unemployed? Need a driver's licence? Everything you need to know about eThekwini’s driver’s licence programme

Published 34m ago

eThekwini Municipality has launched a Driver's Licence Programme set to benefit more than 140 young people.

The City explained that the pilot phase of the project will be opened to the youth aged between 18 and 35 and will be free of charge.

Speaking at the launch, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said through the project, hundreds of the City's youth will be more employable.

Kaunda said in today’s job market, most job applications require that applicants have a driver’s licence, a requirement that can be expensive to unemployed youth who often cannot afford to get driver’s licences.

"This programme is free. Interested applicants must apply only through the City’s online portal on www.durban.gov.za and ensure they meet the requirements," he said.

What do applicants need?

– A matric certificate or an NQF level 4 qualification

– South African identity document

– Proof of residence

– Proof of unemployment from the Department of Labour

Kaunda said the interested applicants must be South African citizens, be unemployed and not participating in any training or be part of any educational institution.

"Those who have benefited from any other municipal programmes need not apply as applicants will be put through a rigorous screening process," he said.

Applications are currently open and close on October 20.

For enquiries, interested parties can call Nokuthula Hlophe on 031-322-9836 and Khuseka Majikijela on 031-322-9838.

IOL

