Over 18? Unemployed? Need a driver's licence? Everything you need to know about eThekwini’s driver’s licence programme

The City explained that the pilot phase of the project will be opened to the youth aged between 18 and 35 and will be free of charge.

eThekwini Municipality has launched a Driver's Licence Programme set to benefit more than 140 young people.

Speaking at the launch, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said through the project, hundreds of the City's youth will be more employable.

Kaunda said in today’s job market, most job applications require that applicants have a driver’s licence, a requirement that can be expensive to unemployed youth who often cannot afford to get driver’s licences.

"This programme is free. Interested applicants must apply only through the City’s online portal on www.durban.gov.za and ensure they meet the requirements," he said.