Popular Durban beachfront spots issued with notice to vacate as eThekwini Municipality forges ahead with ‘facelift’ plans

Bike and Bean, Circus Circus and Mini Town have been issued with notices to vacate their premises to make way for new developments earmarked for the Durban beachfront. Ethekwini Municipality head of communication, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said notices had been issued to the businesses. All for Bike and Bean, a popular breakfast spot and water stop for many of the City’s cycling clubs, has closed its doors and staff absorbed into other businesses close by.

Khuzwayo said Circus Circus are managing the transition together with the new lessee with very little involvement from the municipality. "We have had meetings with Mini Town and they will continue to operate until the construction starts, which will be most likely next year. The City is currently looking at various options for them," she said. Mini Town has been in operation at the Snell Parade site since 1969.

Actress Cara Roberts pictured at Mini TownPicture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Speaking to IOL, Bike and Bean owner Viki Ferreira, said the popular eatery has been at the Snell Parade site for the 10-and-a-half years. "We are really sad. But while we aren't operating as Bike and Bean at the site, staff are working at the nearby coffee shop," she said.

Ferreira said the keys were handed over on Monday this week. The Bike and Bean coffee shop. "I remember when we opened, I had so many dreams for the place and I hope the new lessee has the same dreams and I hope those dream are realised," Ferreira added. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune, Circus Circus manager Gareth Alexander, said he was aware of the development but changes would not be affecting the establishment, which has leased the site for the last eight years.

The last month comes after Durban Funworld, the iconic beachfront facility, closed its operations on May 1 after being part of the Golden Mile for more than 50 years.

According to the City's Head of Real Estate, Thapelo Mmusinyane, the new lessees will continue to operate the sites as restaurants with the remaining establishments; Surf Riders, Joe Cools, The Deck, California Dreaming and Blue Lagoon will also be proposed for prospective developers. "The capital investment for the three including The Joint Jazz Cafe is about R200 million that will be invested in the area," he said. He said tenders have been awarded for Bike and Bean, Circus Circus and Mini Town.