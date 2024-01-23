Praise for ‘missing’ Durban teen who responded to claims, says she left home

The Durban teenager that was reported missing by her family released a video this week detailing that she was safe and healthy and that she did not go missing, but rather left home because of some issues. According to the missing persons report posted on social media by the family, she was last seen at around 11am on January 21.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) also published a missing persons report regarding the 17-year-old’s disappearance. But on Monday evening, a video of the teenager surfaced where she spoke about the situation at home and why she left. The video, which looked like a recording of a live stream, was posted to private security company KZN VIP’s Facebook page.

The teenager said she made the decision to remove herself after approaching the police and not receiving the help she wanted “from the law”. “I took the decision upon myself and I left home. I was not kidnapped, I wasn’t taken by anybody. I’m not dead, I am safe and sound. I have a place to stay and I am capable of feeding myself, like, I’m good,” she said in the video. The video racked up over 200 comments, many from people who indicated that they were “proud” of the young lady for taking action and trying to remedy her situation.

“Well done sweetheart, not many young adults have the courage to leave a situation where they don't feel safe nor the ability to speak about their feelings. I wish you all the best,” Desire Rampersad commented. “I am extremely proud of her for putting out this video statement to explain her disappearance to the public. Yes, a lot of resources were used to try to locate her. But a lot of resources and effort from the public are used daily in cases like these. But when the person is found, no one thinks the public deserves an explanation. It must have taken a lot for her to do this, knowing full well that she is setting herself up for possible criticism and humiliation,” Elaine Appalsamy wrote. “This child looks like she has a good set of head on her shoulders the fact she made this video shows she didn't want any unnecessary drama that is normally created and then when found everyone is silent ...yes everyone is entitled to their privacy but won't an update help with awareness with kids or parents,” Nirvana Subramoney commented.