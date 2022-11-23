Prince Mbonisi replaced as Zulu King’s representative in Parliament’s house of traditional leaders

Durban - Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini has replaced Prince Mbonisi Zulu as his representative in the KwaZulu-Natal and the National House of Traditional Leaders - provincial and national parliament for traditional leaders. The 48-year-old King has since given the prominent role to young Prince Simphiwe Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal house.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prince Simphiwe, together with Prince Vanana from the same Zulu royal house have always been on the side of the King ever since he took the throne on May 7 last year. NEWS: King Misuzulu has replaced Prince Mbonisi as his representative in the KwaZulu-Natal and the national house of traditional leaders - the provincial & national parliament for traditional leaders. The new representative is Prince Simphiwe of KwaMinyamanzi royal house. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 23, 2022 Also, he is always part of Zulu royal family members who have to accompany the King during public appearances, rituals and ceremonies.

The appointment has ended jostling for one of the most prominent deployments by the king as he settles on the throne. Previously, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini had appointed Prince Mbonisi to represent him and that has been the case for the last few years. However, Prince Mbonisi is not part of the new king’s inner circle since he is still challenging his ascension to the throne and favouring Prince Buzabazi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Constitutionally, the Zulu king is a member of both houses of traditional leaders. But because he does not directly take part in politics and he does not cast a vote during elections because he has to be impartial, he was allowed to nominate a representative to sit on his behalf. It was in that regard Prince Mbonisi got it during the reign of his late half-brother, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source said Prince Mbonisi was quietly sidelined and Prince Simphiwe got the king’s nod to take over the vacant seat. “Several members of the royal family were lining up for this position since it is the most prominent one and it pays well. “King Misuzulu opted to ignore all those who contending for it and appointed Prince Simphiwe to take it,” a royal source said.

Prince Simphiwe has already performed his duties at least twice and that is now on official records. The first major assignment he undertook was when deputy president, David Mabuza, met with Khoi San and traditional leaders in Durban early last month. In another assignment, the Prince was recently there when the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Sihle Zikalala, recently met with the same house.