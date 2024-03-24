Sanral takes on mammoth task of fixing KwaZulu-Natal’s national highways

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has undertaken a multi-billion Rand project, spanning across two of KwaZulu-Natal’s main highways; the N2 and N3. Sanral says the upgrades to the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg cover 79.3km and include the upgrade of EB Cloete, also known as Spaghetti Junction, to Mpofana local municipality under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, as well as the N2 from eThekwini to Umdloti, costing R24 billion.

"These upgrades include widening the N2 and N3 carriageways, with four or five lanes in each direction, and reconfiguration of most major interchanges along these route sections. The greater N2/N3 corridor upgrades are expected to take 8-10 years to complete and will create up to 15,000 job opportunities during this period," Sanral said.

The upgrades of the N2 and N3 are part of government's key strategic integrated projects, SIP2: Durban-Free-State-Gauteng Logistics and Industrial Corridor. The M13 on-ramp to the N3. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

The SIP2 aims to strengthen the logistics and transport corridor between the county's main industrial hubs, improve access to Durban's export and import facilities and increase efficiency. For the N2, the SIP2 focuses on a 55 kilometre stretch from the Lovu River on the KZN south coast to uMdloti on the north coast. One of the biggest of these 11 projects is the upgrade to Spaghetti Junction. Sanral said this project will cost around R5 billion.

EB Cloete Interchange N2 North and N3 West will have a spectacular arch that will support the N3 carriageway as well as the fly-over directional ramps. Picture: Sanral “Limited space for expansion of the EB Cloete Interchange will see this project feature a spectacular arch that will support the N3 carriageway as well as the fly-over directional ramps. The arch will resonate with the arch theme of the Moses Mabhida Stadium and will be an iconic landmark as one enters Durban on the N3,” Sanral said.

Completion of the upgrade of this interchange is expected to take place in 2027.

The projects have been hailed by Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga. Chikunga said this indicates government's commitment to growing the economy through infrastructure development. “These infrastructure projects are not only about improving roads, road safety and creating better movement of goods and people but it is important to stress that government’s infrastructure projects are also aimed at improving the lives of the vast majority of our people,” she said. CEO of the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly, said the roads needed to be maintained, developed and extended.