R4.7bn N3 upgrade near Westville a ‘necessary’ disruption to bring long term benefits

Durban - While some concern has been raised about the congestion that will occur due to the R4.7 billion upgrade to the N3 between the Westville viaduct and the Paradise Valley Interchange, the road freight sector, a transport expert and an economist agree that the expansion work has long-term benefits. In a recent statement, Andrew Ssekayita, South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) Eastern region project manager, said motorists travelling on the N3 between the Westville viaduct and the Paradise Valley Interchange should expect traffic disruptions due to major construction and upgrades, which began this week.

“The R4.7bn project is expected to extend over approximately 51 months. We will endeavour to keep at least three lanes per direction open on the N3 route at all times, and on applicable ramps at least one lane will be kept open.” Ssekayita added that the project included the provision of additional single and double lanes to create a varying four to six-lane dual carriageway plus auxiliary lanes where required. “There will also be upgrades to Eden Road, Paradise Valley Interchange, including the Provincial Route 13 (M13), and the Westville Interchange including Spine Road. There will be major bridge construction works, including the widening of the Westville and Paradise Valley Viaducts that are between 25 to 30m in height above both valleys.”

Sanral said the affected areas were Pinetown, Westville, Hillcrest, Kloof, Mariannhill and the Pavilion mall. The construction was also expected to affect road users who travel to major destinations, including the Durban Port and King Shaka International Airport. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said there were major upgrades and repairs taking place on many routes across the country. “Sanral has committed to ensuring the least possible disruption to traffic – but some will occur.”

Kelly added that there was nothing to be concerned about as long as the necessary steps were taken. “As long as there is adequate warning, continuous traffic policing to deal with errant drivers or pedestrians, and heightened levels of visibility and safety around the construction, then there should be no cause for alarm.” Kelly said the roads needed to be maintained, developed and extended.

Durban resident Malcolm Mitchell, a retired deputy director-general for the national Department of Transport and head of national roads, said while motorists using the N3 between Westville and Paradise Valley would probably suffer “great inconvenience” as a result of the road upgrading for about four years, there would be long-term benefits. “It is something which in the long run will greatly add to their mobility in travel and considerably reduce their travel costs. I am sure Sanral will ensure that this delay is kept to the minimum.” Mitchell added that good roads were regarded as the second most important catalyst to the development of any country after education.

“The N3 is South Africa’s primary route with the highest volume of freight movement in the country. Recent delays to traffic using the route during periods of unrest illustrate the importance of the road, which needs continual upgrading to enable it to effectively serve the needs of the country, and in fact the whole of southern Africa.” Ward 30 councillor Warren Burne said a major increase in traffic congestion was expected. “I feel Westville will be the hardest hit. Traffic will be diverted from Spaghetti Junction during this period of nearly five years. Some roads in Westville that will be badly affected include Rockdale Avenue and Bristol Road.”

Ward 24 councillor Hugh Makhathini said there would be short-term challenges, but it would be better in the long term. “It’s been a long time since the N3 was upgraded, and this is necessary. I know we are going to face traffic congestion in the short term along the M13 and Harry Gwala Road, but in the long term this will benefit us. There are also alternative routes that Sanral has made available so we are not left in the cold.” The spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal, Sifiso Shangase, said the construction would have a negative impact on the taxi industry.