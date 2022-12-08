Stench from raw sewage flowing into Amanzimtoti Golf Club keeping patrons away

Durban - Amid the problems already facing eThekwini with raw sewage flowing onto beaches, the Amanzimtoti Golf Club has come forward claiming their business is being affected. The chairperson of the Amanzimtoti Golf Club told EWN (Eyewitness News) that sewage flowing into their property was taking a toll on its business.

He said apart from playing golf, patrons also used the venue for functions. He told EWN that the since the devastating April floods and subsequent damage to the pump station, there has been sewage flowing through the property. He said the beach was less than a kilometre away.

The chairperson told EWN that the stench was unbearable. Residents used to play golf here while enjoying the sea breeze. But ever since the pump station was damaged in May, things have not been the same.

He said people have been steering clear of the stench and cannot enjoy leisurely events like birthday parties in these condition, according to EWN. This week the uMhlanga Bronze Beach and uMhlanga Main beach were closed just days after eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda announced that the City was open for business ahead of an expected bustling festive season. Since the floods many beaches along the KZN coastline have been opened and closed due to spiking E coli levels.

