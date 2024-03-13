This week’s N3 road closure you need to know about

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the closure of a section of the N3 highway on Thursday for half an hour. “This is to facilitate the overhead relocation of the Telkom and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) main fibre cable over the highway at Lancaster Bridge,” said Sanral Eastern Regional Project Manager, Jason Lowe.

He said the temporary closure will occur from 4am to 4.30am in both directions before the Lancaster Bridge. Temporary cables must be installed over the N3 as part of the preparation works for the demolition of the Lancaster Bridge. Lowe added that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team will manage and monitor the temporary closure of traffic during this period. “We ask motorists to be patient during the closure, to plan and adjust their routes accordingly. This will ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely and on time while adhering to sign-posted speed limits,” Lowe said.

Meanwhile, the blasting under the Lynnfield Bridge on the N3 and R103, scheduled to have taken place on Wednesday, has been cancelled. Lowe said the blast is no longer required. "The the N3 and R103 closures scheduled for the same date will not be implemented. The blast carried out on Monday proved to be successful and sufficient for carrying out the necessary road works on the R103," Lowe said.

Sanral and its affiliates have undertaken several multi-billion Rand projects across the N2 and N3 and part of government's key strategic intergrated projects, SIP2. Sanral said the upgrade of the National Route 2 (N2) will focus on a 55km length, from Lovu River on the South Coast to Umdloti on the North Coast.

The N3 upgrade will focus on a 79.3km section from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, which incorporates upgrading from EB Cloete (‘spaghetti junction’) in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to Mpofana Local Municipality under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, as well as the N2 from eThekwini to Umdloti.