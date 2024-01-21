Sanral begins excavation on N2 stretch in anticipation of repair work

Durban — Repairs to the N2 between Izingolweni and Harding in KwaZulu-Natal are set to start. Over the weekend, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced that it has started excavating a portion of the damaged section of the N2 between Izingolweni and Harding in KZN to address the drainage issues and prevent further deterioration of the road.

Sanral’s project manager responsible for routine road maintenance in the Eastern Region, Samantha Dladla, said: “Following further inspection and consultation with the engineering consultant, it was agreed that the most effective solution is to start with the excavation immediately to allow for drainage from the dam to facilitate the necessary repairs to commence soon.” Dladla said the routine road maintenance (RRM) contractor has been instructed to begin with the work. She said that Sanral, along with the engineering consultant, is currently in the process of designing a temporary detour and formulating plans for the road repairs.

Dladla explained that the detour is about 800m and runs adjacent to the area of the N2 that collapsed. This will ensure minimal disruptions to the flow of traffic. The alternative route adjacent to the N2, once completed, will allow access to light (passenger) vehicles while heavy motor vehicles will continue to use the current alternative route via the P58/P59. “The construction works on the detour and N2 repairs are scheduled to begin by the end of January 2024. We understand that this closure may cause inconvenience to the public, and we apologise for any disruption it may cause. However, the safety of road users is our utmost priority, and we are committed to undertaking the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Dladla said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.