M13 on-ramp to be closed

Durban — The M13 on-ramp on the N3 from the Duncan Barrett Road underpass will have lane closures from Monday until April 5 between 8pm and 4.30am. The South African National Roads Agency announced that this was to facilitate the placement of concrete barriers as part of the construction process for the road upgrades from the Westville Viaduct to the Paradise Valley Interchange.

“The lane closure will take place on the eastbound slow lane of the M13/ N3 on-ramp from the Duncan Barrett Road underpass to the N3 merger. “The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during this period,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager. Motorists are urged to adhere to speed limits, plan their trips and consider alternative routes to ensure safe and timeous arrival at their respective destinations.