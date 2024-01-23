The summer rains in KwaZulu-Natal have again brought about flooding, death, and destruction, which has forced people to relive the traumatic incidents of April 2022, when the province was submerged in water. But while there is much talk about the cost to government, and how many lives were lost, survivors have had to endure an added level of stress and anxiety, psychologist Dr Thabane Khumalo explains.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer spoke to IOL about some of the mental health ramifications stemming from the floods in 2022, which people in areas like Tongaat, Stanger, and Ladysmith had to relive. “These reminders act as triggers, evoking traumatic memories associated with the destructive consequences of floods. The fear and anxiety stem from the realisation that similar conditions might persist, potentially leading to more flooding,” Khumalo said. The anxiety could speak to the complete lack of control over the situation, he explained that the only option people have is to wait and watch as their lives and belongings are washed away.

Flood victims who were kicked out of their temporary accommodation in Wema Hostel after the floods in 2022, were collected by municipal buses and dumped outside Lamontville police station, where they slept outside with their children and belongings. File Picture: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers With over 4,000 homes destroyed and more than 40,000 left homeless, Khumalo said the recent rains could affect the emotional wellbeing and practical recovery efforts of those affected in 2022. “This is worse, as April is coming and these rains may persist, creating even more anxiety over the weather. For those who have lost loved ones or experienced the destruction of homes and businesses, heavy rainfall may trigger heightened emotional distress. “This prolonged instability can make a contribution to a sense of powerlessness and frustration among the affected individuals,” Khumalo explained.

Stress and anxiety can have numerous effects on the human body, but symptoms vary as individuals cope with stress in their own ways, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cortisol levels in KZN residents may be increased because prolonged anxiety triggers the release of such stress hormones, which over time can also have negative effects on the body, Khumalo said. This could result in disrupted sleeping patterns, weight gain, and compromised immune function.

Besides physical effects, the psychological aspect of people is also negatively affected. Floods victims in a community hall in Phoenix. File Picture: Khaya Ngwenya / Independent Newspapers “Symptoms can include flashbacks, nightmares, and heightened arousal, impacting daily functioning. But also, depression and anxiety disorders result when there is prolonged exposure to stressful situations. “How people deal with these situations is important, because coping with the aftermath of a traumatic event may lead to maladaptive behaviours such as substance abuse, avoidance, or withdrawal from social interactions,” he added.

Relieving the trauma of losing all her belongings to a flood on multiple occasions, Tongaat resident Sandra Manikam, 61, told The Post that she is scared it is going to rain again. Manikam and her family have been affected by the floods on three occasions, in April and May 2022 and January 2024. Sandra Manikam outside her home in Tongaat, which was wrecked by last week’s floods. Picture: Supplied “During the April floods, we had to leave our home and stay at a local hall. We only returned home after 14 days. We are still recovering from those two floods. In the previous incidents, all my belongings were destroyed, and my late husband’s car was damaged. Now this time, it is my son’s car.