Two dead after car catches alight on N2 near Zinkwazi

Durban - Two people have been killed in a head on collision on the N2 on Friday morning. According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the crash took place on the N2 near Zinkwazi involving two cars.

Dylan Meyrick, a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue, said the kombi was travelling north, and the light motor vehicle was travelling south when it lost control and collided with the kombi. “The light motor vehicle burst into flames shortly after the crash, and the driver and passenger of the car succumbed to their injuries.” Meyrick said the driver of the kombi was entrapped with serious injuries.

“The patient is currently under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue advanced Life Support while being extricated by KDM Fire Department. The passenger was fortunate to escape with moderate injuries. “The Fire has been contained by Rural Metro Fire Department.” Meyrick urged motorists to reduce their speed and take caution.

“There is a lot of standing water with continued heavy rain, which is also affecting visibility.” Less than 24 hours ago, a BMW split in half after hitting into a light pole on the N2 near King Shaka International Airport. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, the driver lost control and rolled multiple times before hitting a light pole and splitting in two.

