LOOK: BMW splits in two after collision with a light pole on the N2 near King Shaka, occupant lucky to be alive

Durban - A motorist travelling in BMW on the N2 north-bound near King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal is lucky to be alive after the impact of a collision with a light pole split the car into two on Thursday. Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said in a statement on Thursday that paramedics attended the scene on the N2.

Herbst said the occupant of the vehicle was fortunate to escape with only minor injuries, considering the extensive damage to the vehicle. “A single vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times before hitting a light pole and splitting in two. “The driver of the vehicle was fortunate to escape with minor injuries,” he said.

IPSS Medical Rescue were also in attendance and spokesperson Dylan Meyrick warned motorists to take care on the roads as heavy rain had been reported in some parts. The SA Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning to residents of KwaZulu Natal until Friday. “With heavy rains now falling, and the worst still expected to come, we urge motorists to slow down, turn on lights, and increase your following distance,” said Meyrick.

In response to the weather warning, eThekwini Municipality said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has instructed all disaster management teams and emergency personnel to be on standby. Kaunda called on members of the public planning to travel to postpone their journeys until it is safe to travel. In the event of an emergency, members of the public in eThekwini can call 031 3610000.

