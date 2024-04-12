Two killed after truck collides with ambulance transporting cancer patients for treatment on KZN’s N3 highway

Two people were killed when a truck crashed into an ambulance van ferrying patients, on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Midlands EMS teams along with other emergency services attended to the scene between Cedara and Merrivale, on the southbound lane just after 7am.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the ambulance had sustained extensive damage due to the collision. Several patients were found to be in critical condition, with one person trapped in the vehicle requiring urgent advanced life support treatment, and being placed on a ventilator on the scene," said Roland Robertson of Midlands EMS. Two people were fatally injured and were declared dead at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene where two people were killed when a truck collided with an ambulance on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Midlands EMS "All patients received on-site medical treatment before being transported to various hospitals for further care," he said. According to Mi7, the ambulance had been transporting cancer patients to Grey's Hospital for chemotherapy treatment.

"In a brave display of teamwork, multiple service providers collaborated on scene to triage and treat the injured patients - some of whom had to be carefully extricated from the wreckage. "Eight people were left with injuries ranging from minor to severe, and were stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital by various service providers for further care. Traffic was severely affected after one lane was left open while teams cleared the scene.