Two pit bulls euthanised after killing man who climbed into the property they were guarding

Durban – The National Council of SPCAs has had to put down two pit bulls that mauled a man to death in North West at the weekend. It is alleged that the man had climbed over the wall of the property that the dogs were guarding. According to reports, the man had been a patron at the tavern on the property.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani told IOL that the tavern owner had closed the establishment and asked people to leave. He then locked up and left. “The man climbed the wall and that is when he was attacked by a pit bull. Investigations continue,” she said. According to EWN, the 39-year-old man was attacked and died from his wounds.

The NSPCA said the animals were put down. Speaking to EWN, Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Nazareth Appalsamy, said the dogs were handed over by the owner. Appalsamy added that the dogs were humanely euthanised.

Last week a woman was mauled by pit bulls in Port Alfred. Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was walking on Alfred Road when she was attacked. She died just before 8am. Police said two witnesses alerted a security guard to the attack, but Gaga died before medical help could arrive. The NSPCA’s Keshni Nair said while the three pit bulls were brought to them for safekeeping, there was no confirmation that they were responsible for the attack. IOL