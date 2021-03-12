WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: SA billionaire has sights set on ’Lanseria of Cape Town’ with Cape Winelands Airport South African billionaire Rob Hersov has set his sights on building the "Lanseria of Cape Town". Hersov revealed that he and businessman Nick Ferguson bought Fisantekraal Airport, situated half-way between the Cape Town CBD and Paarl. Motsepe officially unveiled as new Caf president

Patrice Motsepe ascended to the highest seat in African football after he was inaugurated as the new president of the Confederation of African Football on Friday.

The SA billionaire was elected uncontested for the Caf presidency, getting the vote of all the 52 associations present in the congress.

Meghan Markle says there were 'conversations' about Archie's skin colour

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern

to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

Ipid identifies man killed during Wits student protest

The death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, 35, allegedly at the hands of police during a protest by Wits students has sparked outrage.

Ntumba was leaving a doctor’s office in Braamfontein when he was shot by police who were trying to disperse students protesting in the street.

King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu died on Friday at the age of 73.

King Zwelithini was admitted to a KZN hospital last month after his glucose levels shot up.