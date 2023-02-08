WATCH: Driver escapes serious injury after car bursts into flames in Pietermaritzburg and rolls into petrol station

One person was treated for injuries sustained after a car burst into flames in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday (Wednesday) morning.
Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Chantell Botha, said emergency teams responded to a call-out at the intersection of Richmond and Alexandra road folllowing reports of a vehicle on fire.
She said when emergency services arrived, they found that a vehicle had caught fire, and rolled across the road into the petrol station before coming to a stop against a safety bumper.
"Fire and Rescue services were on scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital," Botha said.
According to Shaheen Suleiman, the vehicle suffered an electrical fault.
In an unrelated incident, two people were injured in a crash to the R34 and Western Bypass.
Botha said when emergency services arrived they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision.
She said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained serious injuries and one patient had sustained minor injuries.
“The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment," Botha said.
Police will be investigating further.
IOL