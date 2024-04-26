WATCH: Durban’s China Emporium finally demolished after fire

The eThekwini Municipality commenced the demolition of the fire-ravaged China Emporium building on Friday.
According to Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, this is the seventh demolition in the City in the last five years, demonstrating the city’s dedication to removing decrepit structures.
“The demolitions are an indication of eThekwini Municipality’s commitment to dealing with problem buildings in the City and making Durban a better place for residents, visitors, and investors,” said councillor Thembo Ntuli, the chairperson of the Economic Development Committee.
The demolished building, situated on the western edge of Durban's Central Business District, sustained heavy damage from a fire in January 2022.
A structural engineer's report, obtained several days after the fire, recommended the complete demolition of the structure.
The demolition follows a legal struggle with the property owners, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, who failed to comply with the court order to demolish the structure.
The City was then tasked with the legal responsibility of demolishing the building, which faced many issues due to its weakened structure.
The Municipality said was obligated to intervene due to issues such as illegal dumping, unauthorised public usage, the risk of structural collapse due to the building’s instability, traffic congestion, business delays caused by protracted road closures, and reputational concerns.
Councillor Ntuli said, “This critical action aligns with the City’s unwavering commitment to creating a secure urban environment and fostering economic growth. The demolition adds to the list of 30 successes that the Problem Buildings Division has had since its establishment in 2019, including the seven demolitions.”
