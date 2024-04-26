WATCH: Durban’s China Emporium finally demolished after fire

According to Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, this is the seventh demolition in the City in the last five years, demonstrating the city’s dedication to removing decrepit structures.

The eThekwini Municipality commenced the demolition of the fire-ravaged China Emporium building on Friday.

“The demolitions are an indication of eThekwini Municipality’s commitment to dealing with problem buildings in the City and making Durban a better place for residents, visitors, and investors,” said councillor Thembo Ntuli, the chairperson of the Economic Development Committee.

The demolished building, situated on the western edge of Durban's Central Business District, sustained heavy damage from a fire in January 2022.

A structural engineer's report, obtained several days after the fire, recommended the complete demolition of the structure.