WATCH: Gift of the Givers relaunch KZN schools affected by April floods

Cape Town - Gift of the Givers officially reopen the Port Natal School in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. This after the school was damaged by the floods in April last year.

According to the humanitarian organisation’s spokesperson, Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers has pumped R40 million into infrastructure upgrade of schools since the floods, with its teams repairing floors, roofs, ceilings, windows, doors, toilets, classrooms, entire buildings, stormwater drains, boundary walls, electrical and water networks. He said many schools were in a bad state of repair, unrelated to the floods, but due to failure of maintenance over the years. The handover ceremony of the Port Natal School in Umbilo took place at 10am.

“This is a very unique intervention where the principal and management agreed to convert the 90-year-old purely Afrikaans medium school into a dual medium institution, following the Gift of the Givers upgrade of the facility. “The construction team had to follow AMAFA guidelines as the school is a heritage site,” Sablay said. The Insizwakazi Primary School in Pinetown is set to be handed over later in the day.

Tyburn Primary and Mason Lincoln Special School were handed over on Monday. “Our children certainly require upgraded and modernised facilities to match the commitment, compassion and care of highly dedicated teachers who are both parents and educators to children who come from backgrounds with a myriad of social issues. “Upgraded schools are a symbol of hope that encourages positive mindset in learners, educators and parents, serving as a motivation for substantially improved outcomes. Funding for upgrades nationally will certainly be welcomed,” Sablay said.

