Worker killed after sandbank collapses at Toti construction site

A worker has been killed and a second man injured after a sandbank collapsed onto them in Mount Road, in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban on Monday. The patient suffered a heart attack and died at the scene, paramedics said. It is believed the men were working at a construction site when the sandbank collapsed.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said both men were severely trapped, with one of the men sustaining critical injuries. Paramedics and firefighters worked to free the men using spades and other tools. “Once freed, one of the men went into a state of cardiac arrest, and paramedics from Netcare911 and ALS Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, however, after a lengthy process, the man was declared deceased on scene," Jamieson explained.

Emergency services at the scene in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban where a man died after a sandbank collapsed onto him and another worker. Picture: Supplied /ALS Paramedics He said the man is believed to be in his 30s. Jamieson said the second man, once freed, had sustained minor injuries and refused further treatment.

He said police were at the scene and will be investigating further. Last year, three municipal staff were injured when a wall collapsed on them in Hunt Road, in Glenwood. Three city workers were injured when a wall collapsed onto the site where they were working. File Picture: Supplied / ALS Paramedics